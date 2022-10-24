The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.56.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SMPL shares. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Simply Good Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMPL. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in Simply Good Foods in the second quarter worth $200,000. 87.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SMPL opened at $35.11 on Monday. Simply Good Foods has a twelve month low of $29.21 and a twelve month high of $45.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 32.51 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $274.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.81 million. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 11.55%. Simply Good Foods’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Simply Good Foods will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

