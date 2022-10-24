The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by Laird Norton Trust Company LLC

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC reduced its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,972 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in Progressive by 32.3% in the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 919,797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $106,945,000 after purchasing an additional 224,611 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 0.5% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,517,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Progressive by 18.0% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,164 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,879,000 after purchasing an additional 9,034 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Progressive by 9.6% in the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 6,341 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Progressive in the second quarter valued at about $1,302,000. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total value of $402,047.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,042,032.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total value of $402,047.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,042,032.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Jo Murphy sold 5,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $632,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,502,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,688 shares of company stock valued at $9,889,739 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PGR stock traded up $0.48 on Monday, hitting $122.93. The stock had a trading volume of 54,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,785,592. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $89.66 and a twelve month high of $129.76. The firm has a market cap of $71.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.76, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $123.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.46.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.37%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Progressive from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. TheStreet lowered Progressive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Progressive from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Progressive to $133.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Progressive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.54.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

