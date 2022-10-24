The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC) Director Kimberly Swan Acquires 1,000 Shares

The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC – Get Rating) Director Kimberly Swan bought 1,000 shares of First Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.46 per share, for a total transaction of $29,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,599.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

First Bancorp Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of FNLC traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $29.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,933. The company has a market cap of $325.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.32. The First Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.42 and a twelve month high of $36.80.

First Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 4th. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Bancorp

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in First Bancorp by 49.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 68,455 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in First Bancorp by 467.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,175 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in First Bancorp by 136.6% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,732 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in First Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 38.89% of the company’s stock.

First Bancorp Company Profile

The First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for First National Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit products, including demand, NOW, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial real estate loan products, such as mortgage loans to finance investments in real property comprising multi-family residential, commercial/retail, office, industrial, hotel, educational, and other specific or mixed use properties; commercial construction loans to finance construction of owner- and non-owner occupied commercial real estate properties; and other commercial loans, which include revolving and term loan obligations to business and corporate enterprises for the purpose of financing working capital or capital investment.

