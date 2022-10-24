The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by Robeco Schweiz AG

Robeco Schweiz AG decreased its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 29.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,927 shares during the quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $9,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 540.9% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after buying an additional 7,659 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 171,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,832,000 after purchasing an additional 22,821 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 4.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 81,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,073,000 after acquiring an additional 3,332 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $280.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $324.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $314.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $308.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $296.78.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 7,559 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.05, for a total transaction of $1,905,245.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,296 shares in the company, valued at $830,756.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Estée Lauder Companies news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 19,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.01, for a total transaction of $5,282,209.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,792 shares in the company, valued at $31,301,423.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 7,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.05, for a total transaction of $1,905,245.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,756.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,727 shares of company stock worth $10,591,510. 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE EL opened at $199.25 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $249.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $71.11 billion, a PE ratio of 30.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.03. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $196.96 and a 52 week high of $374.20.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 43.78%. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.81%.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

