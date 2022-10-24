The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Shares Bought by Ceredex Value Advisors LLC

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 92.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 349,100 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 167,875 shares during the period. Cooper Companies comprises about 1.6% of Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $109,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,368,727 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,241,927,000 after acquiring an additional 70,640 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,177,872 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $909,458,000 after acquiring an additional 10,373 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in Cooper Companies by 31.2% during the second quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,055,306 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $643,557,000 after buying an additional 489,118 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Cooper Companies by 10.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,620,188 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $676,575,000 after buying an additional 157,305 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Cooper Companies by 17.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,120,044 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $467,719,000 after buying an additional 165,647 shares in the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cooper Companies stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $259.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,410. The company has a market capitalization of $12.82 billion, a PE ratio of 29.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $287.12 and a 200 day moving average of $320.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.21 and a 1-year high of $435.79.

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The medical device company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.20 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $843.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $830.22 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 9.22%. Cooper Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.78 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $350.00 to $348.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cooper Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $393.44.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

