The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Sold by IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd cut its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 682 shares during the quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CLX. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clorox in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Clorox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Clorox in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clorox in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Clorox by 51.9% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on CLX. Evercore ISI began coverage on Clorox in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Clorox from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $129.75.

Clorox Trading Up 2.4 %

CLX opened at $136.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $120.50 and a 52 week high of $186.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $139.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.18. The firm has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.25.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.02). Clorox had a return on equity of 87.12% and a net margin of 6.50%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. On average, research analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Clorox Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 25th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.88%.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

