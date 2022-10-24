The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) Receives $69.60 Consensus PT from Brokerages

The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.60.

PLCE has been the topic of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Children’s Place from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Children’s Place from $84.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Children’s Place in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Children’s Place from $56.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,127,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,875,000 after purchasing an additional 9,551 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,337,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,918,000 after purchasing an additional 17,346 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 24.1% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,307,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,875,000 after purchasing an additional 253,484 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 6.3% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 596,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,423,000 after purchasing an additional 35,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 5.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 537,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,914,000 after purchasing an additional 26,681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Children's Place Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of PLCE opened at $40.55 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.64. The company has a market capitalization of $528.29 million, a P/E ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Children’s Place has a 1-year low of $29.20 and a 1-year high of $113.50.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($1.57). The company had revenue of $380.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.42 million. Children’s Place had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 60.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Children’s Place will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Children's Place

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, and Sugar & Jade brand names.

