The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Laird Norton Trust Company LLC

Laird Norton Trust Company LLC lowered its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,003 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 973 shares during the period. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in Boeing by 1,092.3% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 42.1% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new stake in Boeing during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Boeing by 118.5% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 271 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boeing alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Boeing from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.59.

Boeing Stock Up 0.3 %

BA stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $141.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,111,804. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $113.02 and a 52 week high of $233.94. The stock has a market cap of $84.17 billion, a PE ratio of -15.91 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.65.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.53 billion. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.