The Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) Downgraded to “Hold” at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of The Berkeley Group (LON:BKG – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has GBX 3,807 ($46.00) price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of GBX 5,535 ($66.88).

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 4,665 ($56.37) price target on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of The Berkeley Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of The Berkeley Group to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 4,120 ($49.78) to GBX 4,500 ($54.37) in a research report on Monday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 4,615.25 ($55.77).

Get The Berkeley Group alerts:

The Berkeley Group Price Performance

Shares of BKG stock opened at GBX 3,306 ($39.95) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3,539.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3,851.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.23, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The Berkeley Group has a 1-year low of GBX 3,120 ($37.70) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,919 ($59.44). The firm has a market cap of £3.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 804.38.

The Berkeley Group Cuts Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a dividend of GBX 21.25 ($0.26) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.51%.

In other The Berkeley Group news, insider Richard Stearn sold 2,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,249 ($39.26), for a total transaction of £94,253.49 ($113,887.74). In related news, insider Andy Kemp acquired 2,636 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,604 ($43.55) per share, with a total value of £95,001.44 ($114,791.49). Also, insider Richard Stearn sold 2,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,249 ($39.26), for a total transaction of £94,253.49 ($113,887.74).

The Berkeley Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Berkeley Group Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the residential-led and mixed-use property development activities in the United Kingdom. The company is also involved in land selling activities. It operates under the Berkeley, St Edward, St George, St James, St Joseph, and St William brand names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Berkeley Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Berkeley Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.