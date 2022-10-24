The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) by 1.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 903,151 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,862 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $53,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 9.3% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,011 shares of the bank’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 6.1% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 9.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 867,334 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,308,000 after buying an additional 74,667 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.3% during the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 32,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,309,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 25.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 88,067 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,323,000 after buying an additional 17,646 shares during the period. 45.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of Nova Scotia Price Performance

BNS stock opened at $47.55 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.18, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.99. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a twelve month low of $45.26 and a twelve month high of $74.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Dividend

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Rating ) (TSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.63. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 24.43%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.7897 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BNS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$92.00 to C$89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.33.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

Further Reading

