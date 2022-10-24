TFC Financial Management Cuts Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

TFC Financial Management reduced its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the quarter. TFC Financial Management’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTIS. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 7.1% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 6.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 256,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,765,000 after acquiring an additional 15,599 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 93,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,214,000 after buying an additional 12,497 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 381,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the period. 83.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

OTIS stock opened at $66.79 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $70.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.48. Otis Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $62.49 and a one year high of $88.22.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 8.83%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 39.86%.

Insider Activity at Otis Worldwide

In other Otis Worldwide news, CFO Rahul Ghai sold 2,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total transaction of $205,643.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,063 shares in the company, valued at $554,798.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Otis Worldwide news, CFO Rahul Ghai sold 2,618 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total transaction of $205,643.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,798.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 13,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total transaction of $1,039,107.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,259.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on OTIS shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Otis Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Otis Worldwide from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Otis Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.00.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

