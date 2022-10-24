Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Position Increased by Torray LLC

Torray LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 9,782 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments makes up 1.9% of Torray LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Torray LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $10,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 205.6% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in Texas Instruments by 89.9% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.48.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

NASDAQ TXN opened at $160.45 on Monday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $144.46 and a 1 year high of $202.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $164.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.26. The company has a market cap of $146.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.38. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.78% and a return on equity of 64.02%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. On average, analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 50.33%.

Texas Instruments announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, September 15th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 10.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 2,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total transaction of $363,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,054,312.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total value of $2,172,495.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,668,024.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 2,048 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total value of $363,520.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,054,312.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,415 shares of company stock valued at $10,241,311. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

