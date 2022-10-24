Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.06% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on TEVA. Bank of America raised Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.57.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Price Performance

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $8.47 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.85 and a 200-day moving average of $8.70. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 52-week low of $6.78 and a 52-week high of $11.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.92, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.25.

Insider Activity at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TEVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 25.68% and a negative net margin of 6.83%. As a group, analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Teva Pharmaceutical Industries news, CFO Eliyahu Sharon Kalif sold 55,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $558,885.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,416.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP David Matthew Stark sold 58,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $525,793.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,884.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Eliyahu Sharon Kalif sold 55,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $558,885.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,416.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $515,000. Straight Path Wealth Management lifted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 8.2% in the third quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 71,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 12.0% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 77,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 8,305 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the third quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 8.0% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 41,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. 46.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

See Also

