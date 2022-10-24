Tether Gold Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $79.96 Million (XAUT)

Tether Gold (XAUT) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 23rd. Tether Gold has a market capitalization of $79.96 million and approximately $228,052.00 worth of Tether Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Tether Gold has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Tether Gold token can currently be bought for approximately $1,650.45 or 0.08482625 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002862 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,572.72 or 0.28502462 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00011132 BTC.

Tether Gold Token Profile

Tether Gold was first traded on January 23rd, 2020. Tether Gold’s total supply is 246,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,450 tokens. The official website for Tether Gold is tether.to. Tether Gold’s official Twitter account is @tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Tether Gold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tether Gold (Gold) is a digital asset offered by TG Commodities Limited. One full XAUt token represents one troy fine ounce of gold on a London Good Delivery bar.The XAUT token can be transferred to any on-chain address from the purchasers' Tether wallet where it is issued after purchase. Specific gold bar(s) will be associated with each on-chain address where Tether Gold is held.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tether Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tether Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

