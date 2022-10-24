Telos Capital Management Inc. Has $27.90 Million Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Telos Capital Management Inc. cut its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 218,370 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM comprises approximately 4.3% of Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $27,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in QUALCOMM by 9.5% during the first quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,361 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 43.1% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 13,972 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,210 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 11.8% in the first quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 1,900 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 410.6% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Finally, Kowal Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at about $200,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $115.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 274,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,694,372. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $126.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.85. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $104.66 and a 52 week high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.85 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 95.77% and a net margin of 30.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 26.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QCOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DZ Bank downgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Mizuho boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.56.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total transaction of $642,909.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,125,334.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total transaction of $642,909.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,125,334.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $263,646.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 917 shares in the company, valued at $116,009.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,745 shares of company stock worth $916,754. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.