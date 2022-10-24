Telemus Capital LLC Invests $305,000 in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $978,777,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Regal Rexnord in the first quarter valued at $843,575,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Regal Rexnord in the first quarter valued at $793,975,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter worth about $389,416,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter valued at about $333,305,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Regal Rexnord news, insider John C. Kunze sold 1,155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.88, for a total value of $158,096.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $947,209.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Regal Rexnord Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $140.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Regal Rexnord in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Regal Rexnord from $146.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Regal Rexnord from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Regal Rexnord from $155.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regal Rexnord has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.40.

Shares of RRX stock traded down $2.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $145.44. 7,197 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 437,532. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $144.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.33. The company has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.15. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 1 year low of $108.28 and a 1 year high of $176.91.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 6.99%. Regal Rexnord’s revenue was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 10.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regal Rexnord Company Profile

Regal Rexnord Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

Featured Articles

