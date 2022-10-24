TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Bought by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,558 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,281 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $4,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 135.6% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 238 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 2,580.0% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 268 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 155.0% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 255 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

Shares of TEL opened at $114.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $36.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $121.49 and a 200-day moving average of $122.71. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $104.76 and a 1 year high of $166.44.

Insider Transactions at TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.11. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 21.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. TE Connectivity’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 21,929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.75, for a total value of $2,889,145.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,242,165.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 21,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.75, for a total value of $2,889,145.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,242,165.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.97, for a total value of $394,590.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,429,039.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,919 shares of company stock valued at $4,203,806 in the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TEL has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.00.

TE Connectivity Profile

(Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.