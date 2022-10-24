TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Price Target Lowered to C$68.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.28% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TRP. Raymond James lowered their target price on TC Energy from C$68.00 to C$67.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$65.00 price target (down previously from C$67.00) on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. TD Securities upped their target price on TC Energy from C$75.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. CSFB decreased their target price on TC Energy from C$80.00 to C$74.50 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on TC Energy from C$71.00 to C$67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$69.26.

TC Energy Stock Down 0.4 %

TRP stock traded down C$0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$58.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,113,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,142,025. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.30. The stock has a market capitalization of C$59.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$61.12 and a 200 day moving average of C$66.66. TC Energy has a 1-year low of C$54.60 and a 1-year high of C$74.44.

Insider Activity

TC Energy ( TSE:TRP Get Rating ) (NYSE:TRP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.99 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.36 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that TC Energy will post 4.3200002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert C. Jacobucci purchased 1,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$62.74 per share, for a total transaction of C$98,815.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$315,895.90. In related news, Director Mark Yeomans sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$58.04, for a total value of C$69,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 837 shares in the company, valued at C$48,579.48. Also, Director Robert C. Jacobucci purchased 1,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$62.74 per share, with a total value of C$98,815.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$315,895.90. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 5,880 shares of company stock worth $363,444.

TC Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Further Reading

