Tarku Resources (CVE:TKU) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.03

Tarku Resources Ltd. (CVE:TKU – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 2000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Tarku Resources Stock Down 16.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of C$2.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.05 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.06.

About Tarku Resources

(Get Rating)

Tarku Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral resources in Quebec and Arizona. The company explores for gold, lead, zinc, silver, copper, manganese, nickel, and platinum group element deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Apollo project covering 96 claims with an area of 5,273 hectares; Admiral project comprising 78 claims with an area of 4,334 hectares; and Atlas project consisting of 74 claims with an area of 4,111 hectares located in Quebec.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tarku Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tarku Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.