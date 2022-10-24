Tamboran Resources Limited (ASX:TBN) Insider Purchases A$29,999.76 in Stock

Tamboran Resources Limited (ASX:TBN – Get Rating) insider Ann Diamant purchased 142,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.21 ($0.15) per share, for a total transaction of A$29,999.76 ($20,978.85).

Tamboran Resources Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 6.45 and a current ratio of 6.66.

Tamboran Resources Company Profile

Tamboran Resources Limited, a natural gas company, focuses on developing unconventional gas resources in Australia. It holds interests in exploration permits, which include EP 161 that covers approximately 10,500 square kilometers; EP 136, which covers approximately 4,230 square kilometers; EP 143; and an application under EP(A) 197 name located in the Beetaloo Sub-basin in the Northern Territory.

