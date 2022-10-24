Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Stock Price Up 3.8%

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) rose 3.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.44 and last traded at $21.44. Approximately 25,485 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,438,889 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TALO has been the topic of several analyst reports. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Talos Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Talos Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Talos Energy from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Talos Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.93.

Talos Energy Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Talos Energy

Talos Energy ( NYSE:TALO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $519.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.13 million. Talos Energy had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 24.73%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Talos Energy Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Talos Energy by 44.5% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 45,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 13,909 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Talos Energy during the third quarter worth about $942,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Talos Energy during the third quarter worth about $519,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Talos Energy during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Talos Energy during the third quarter worth about $463,000. 92.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Talos Energy

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved reserves of 161.59 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 107,764 thousand barrels of crude oil, 236,353 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 14,435 thousand barrels of crude oil.

