Talon Metals (OTCMKTS:TLOFF) Price Target Raised to C$0.90

Talon Metals (OTCMKTS:TLOFF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by TD Securities from C$0.80 to C$0.90 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Talon Metals in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company.
Talon Metals Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS TLOFF opened at $0.41 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.42. Talon Metals has a one year low of $0.29 and a one year high of $0.74.
Talon Metals Company Profile
Talon Metals Corp., a mineral exploration company, explores for and develops mineral properties. The company owns a 17.56% interest is the Tamarack nickel-copper-cobalt project located in Minnesota, the United States. It has an option to acquire 80% interest in the mineral rights over a land package covering an area of approximately 4,00,000 acres located in the Upper Peninsula of the State of Michigan.
