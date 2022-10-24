Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Price Target Cut to $161.00

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $163.00 to $161.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 29.23% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TTWO. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 5th. DZ Bank lowered Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $200.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $124.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a PE ratio of 81.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.79. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 52 week low of $101.85 and a 52 week high of $195.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $121.22 and its 200-day moving average is $124.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.18). Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 4.26%. The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTWO. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $513,164,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,753,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,702 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the second quarter valued at approximately $124,297,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 37.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,012,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,172,000 after purchasing an additional 819,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $95,505,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and T2 Mobile Games names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content, as well as develops brands in other genres, including the LA Noire, Bully, and Manhunt franchises.

