Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.21.

Several analysts have commented on TRHC shares. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $4.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 677,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after buying an additional 2,320 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc. increased its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 13,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,984 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 33,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 3,235 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 4,434 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Price Performance

NASDAQ:TRHC opened at $3.68 on Monday. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 1-year low of $2.09 and a 1-year high of $31.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.67 and a 200 day moving average of $4.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.40.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.23). Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 130.21% and a negative net margin of 37.27%. The business had revenue of $72.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.53 million. Research analysts anticipate that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. It offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patient medication-related information; and MedWise medication therapy management software, a cloud-based platform designed to aid in the identification and resolution of medication and health-related problems.

