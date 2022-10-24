T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TTOO. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of T2 Biosystems from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $2.50 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of T2 Biosystems in a research note on Friday, October 14th. BTIG Research cut shares of T2 Biosystems from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners cut shares of T2 Biosystems from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.75.

T2 Biosystems Stock Down 5.8 %

TTOO opened at $1.61 on Thursday. T2 Biosystems has a 52-week low of $1.55 and a 52-week high of $48.00. The company has a market cap of $11.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.35.

T2 Biosystems ( NASDAQ:TTOO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The medical equipment provider reported ($5.00) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.91 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTOO. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in T2 Biosystems by 1,763.1% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 323,427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 306,067 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in shares of T2 Biosystems by 318.0% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 236,605 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 180,000 shares during the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T2 Biosystems during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of T2 Biosystems by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 646,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 66,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in T2 Biosystems by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 119,510 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.11% of the company’s stock.

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. Its technology enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine.

