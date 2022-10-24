T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Price Target Cut to $197.00

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Benchmark to $197.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on TMUS. Credit Suisse Group set a $175.00 price target on T-Mobile US and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $171.30.

T-Mobile US Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of TMUS opened at $135.63 on Thursday. T-Mobile US has a 12 month low of $101.51 and a 12 month high of $148.04. The stock has a market cap of $170.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $140.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $1.02. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 2.14%. The company had revenue of $19.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that T-Mobile US will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total value of $7,260,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 363,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,842,209.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $145,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total transaction of $7,260,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 363,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,842,209.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,846 shares of company stock valued at $14,808,930 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 9,053 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its position in T-Mobile US by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 753 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 42.0% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

