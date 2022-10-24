T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.

Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. reduced its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,116 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 575 shares during the quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 600.0% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 203 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 45.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TMUS opened at $138.15 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $173.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.61, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.50. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.51 and a 1 year high of $148.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $140.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.71.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $1.02. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 2.14%. The firm had revenue of $19.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TMUS shares. Scotiabank upgraded T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $153.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.30.

In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.92, for a total transaction of $2,938,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 634,472 shares in the company, valued at $93,216,626.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.92, for a total transaction of $2,938,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 634,472 shares in the company, valued at $93,216,626.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,902 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.94, for a total value of $273,773.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,251 shares in the company, valued at $1,619,468.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,846 shares of company stock worth $14,808,930 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

