SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Price Target Cut to $600.00 by Analysts at Maxim Group

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Maxim Group from $750.00 to $600.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Maxim Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 160.84% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $280.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer lowered SVB Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $404.85 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded SVB Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $600.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI raised SVB Financial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $430.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $625.00 to $430.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $424.69.

SVB Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of SIVB opened at $230.03 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $225.00 and a one year high of $763.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $375.95 and a 200 day moving average of $422.57.

Institutional Trading of SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $7.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.95 by $0.26. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 25.57%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 27.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in SVB Financial Group during the second quarter worth approximately $122,000. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,533 shares of the bank’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 23,428 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,107,000 after purchasing an additional 7,556 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in SVB Financial Group by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,170 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 5.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 37,678 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the last quarter. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

