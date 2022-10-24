Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) Shares Acquired by Trigran Investments Inc.

Trigran Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,208,548 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,657 shares during the period. Surmodics makes up 9.6% of Trigran Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Trigran Investments Inc. owned about 0.16% of Surmodics worth $82,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank raised its position in Surmodics by 2.6% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Surmodics in the first quarter valued at approximately $428,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Surmodics by 8.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 32,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Surmodics by 65.6% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 18,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 7,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Surmodics by 13.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. 97.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Surmodics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Surmodics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Surmodics Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ SRDX traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $30.39. The stock had a trading volume of 18 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,602. Surmodics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.27 and a fifty-two week high of $58.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.94 and a 200-day moving average of $35.71. The firm has a market cap of $425.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.71 and a beta of 0.96.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.05. Surmodics had a negative return on equity of 8.22% and a negative net margin of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $24.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.48 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Surmodics, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

Surmodics Profile

(Get Rating)

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Surmodics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surmodics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.