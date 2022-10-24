Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday.

A number of other analysts have also commented on SGRY. Cowen cut their price target on Surgery Partners to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Surgery Partners from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.44.

NASDAQ SGRY opened at $23.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.51. Surgery Partners has a 52-week low of $20.46 and a 52-week high of $63.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.51 and a beta of 2.84.

Surgery Partners ( NASDAQ:SGRY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The company had revenue of $615.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.64 million. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a negative return on equity of 0.61%. Analysts anticipate that Surgery Partners will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Surgery Partners by 34.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Surgery Partners during the second quarter worth about $108,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Surgery Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $124,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in Surgery Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000.

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

