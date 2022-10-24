Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Downgraded to “Peer Perform” at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research lowered shares of Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.

RUN has been the subject of several other research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Sunrun from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Sunrun from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Sunrun from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Sunrun from $59.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $48.12.

Sunrun stock opened at $20.00 on Thursday. Sunrun has a fifty-two week low of $16.80 and a fifty-two week high of $60.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.09.

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.14. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.39%. The firm had revenue of $584.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.04 million. Analysts forecast that Sunrun will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total transaction of $3,701,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,459,226 shares in the company, valued at $54,005,954.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Sunrun news, insider Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total transaction of $3,701,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,459,226 shares in the company, valued at $54,005,954.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeanna Steele sold 835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total transaction of $31,187.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 157,191 shares in the company, valued at $5,871,083.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 368,327 shares of company stock worth $12,533,106 over the last ninety days. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,996,518 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $546,554,000 after buying an additional 55,863 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 0.5% during the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 8,059,018 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $188,259,000 after buying an additional 36,369 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 20.5% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 6,181,565 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $144,401,000 after buying an additional 1,052,421 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in Sunrun by 23.6% during the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,749,077 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $113,901,000 after purchasing an additional 715,830 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Investment Managers International raised its stake in Sunrun by 3.9% during the second quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 3,143,916 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $73,441,000 after purchasing an additional 119,416 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

