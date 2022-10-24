Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) PT Lowered to 104.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 105.00 to 104.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the energy company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut Subsea 7 from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.67.

Subsea 7 Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of SUBCY opened at $9.34 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.79. Subsea 7 has a twelve month low of $6.47 and a twelve month high of $10.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.62 and a beta of 1.77.

Subsea 7 Company Profile

Subsea 7 ( OTCMKTS:SUBCY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The energy company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Subsea 7 had a return on equity of 1.55% and a net margin of 1.29%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Subsea 7 will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Subsea 7 SA delivers offshore projects and services for the evolving energy industry worldwide. It provides subsea field development products and services, including project management, design and engineering, procurement, fabrication, survey, installation, and commissioning of production facilities on the seabed and the tie-back of its facilities to fixed or floating platforms or to the shore.

