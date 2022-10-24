StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Siebert Financial from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th.

Siebert Financial Stock Performance

Siebert Financial stock opened at $1.58 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.11 million, a PE ratio of 80.04 and a beta of -0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Siebert Financial has a one year low of $1.35 and a one year high of $3.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Siebert Financial ( NASDAQ:SIEB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Siebert Financial had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 2.04%. The company had revenue of $11.72 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Siebert Financial stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 137,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,413 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of Siebert Financial worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Siebert Financial

Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail discount brokerage and investment advisory businesses in the United States and Internationally. It offers discount brokerage services, including self-directed trading, wealth management, financial advice, market making and fixed income investment, stock borrow, equity compensation plans, securities lending, equity stock plan, and market making services; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services.

