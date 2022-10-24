StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of RMCF stock opened at $6.18 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.61. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a 12 month low of $5.48 and a 12 month high of $10.36.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Richart Geygan bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.98 per share, for a total transaction of $59,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 532,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,185,235.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 15,000 shares of company stock worth $90,770 in the last 90 days. 18.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. ( NASDAQ:RMCF Get Rating ) by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,280 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC owned 0.58% of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.47% of the company’s stock.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through five segments: Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, U-Swirl Operations, and Other. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

