StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Professional Diversity Network Price Performance

Shares of IPDN opened at $0.84 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.94 million, a P/E ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 20.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.82. Professional Diversity Network has a 12 month low of $0.66 and a 12 month high of $1.43.

Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The information services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Professional Diversity Network had a negative return on equity of 72.61% and a negative net margin of 31.16%.

About Professional Diversity Network

Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates in three segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and RemoteMore USA (RemoteMore). The company offers online professional job seeking communities that offers recruitment services, such as single and multiple job postings, recruitment media, talent recruitment communities, corporate memberships, hiring campaign marketing and advertising, e-newsletter marketing, and research and outreach services to various cultural groups and employers.

