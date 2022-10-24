StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

OptimumBank Price Performance

OPHC stock opened at $4.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. OptimumBank has a 12-month low of $3.33 and a 12-month high of $6.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.07.

OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.52 million for the quarter. OptimumBank had a net margin of 44.72% and a return on equity of 17.28%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OptimumBank

OptimumBank Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in OptimumBank stock. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its position in OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:OPHC Get Rating ) by 210.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,673 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 30,278 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.91% of OptimumBank worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and offers residential and commercial real estate, multi-family real estate, commercial, land and construction, and consumer loans, as well as lending lines for working capital needs.

Further Reading

