StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
OPHC stock opened at $4.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. OptimumBank has a 12-month low of $3.33 and a 12-month high of $6.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.07.
OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.52 million for the quarter. OptimumBank had a net margin of 44.72% and a return on equity of 17.28%.
OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and offers residential and commercial real estate, multi-family real estate, commercial, land and construction, and consumer loans, as well as lending lines for working capital needs.
