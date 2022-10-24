StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Chembio Diagnostics Price Performance
NASDAQ CEMI opened at $0.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.64. Chembio Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $0.29 and a 1 year high of $2.47. The company has a market cap of $10.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.79.
Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.16 million for the quarter. Chembio Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 96.63% and a negative net margin of 59.52%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chembio Diagnostics
Chembio Diagnostics Company Profile
Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for COVID-19, HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, dengue, chikungunya, Chagas, ebola, leishmaniasis, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, rickettsia, and Burkholderia diseases.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Chembio Diagnostics (CEMI)
- Time to Hit Up Hasbro Stock for the Holiday Season
- Should Proctor and Gamble be a Staple in Your Portfolio?
- 3 Fundamentally Sound Mid-Caps to Keep on the Watch List
- Leveraged ETFs, A Bad Investment But Great for Trading
- Should Investors Raise a Glass to Boston Beer Company?
Receive News & Ratings for Chembio Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chembio Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.