StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Chembio Diagnostics Price Performance

NASDAQ CEMI opened at $0.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.64. Chembio Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $0.29 and a 1 year high of $2.47. The company has a market cap of $10.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.79.

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.16 million for the quarter. Chembio Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 96.63% and a negative net margin of 59.52%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Chembio Diagnostics stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CEMI Get Rating ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 124,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.41% of Chembio Diagnostics at the end of the most recent quarter. 8.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for COVID-19, HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, dengue, chikungunya, Chagas, ebola, leishmaniasis, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, rickettsia, and Burkholderia diseases.

