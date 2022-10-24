StockNews.com Downgrades Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BIP. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. TD Securities initiated coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $49.50 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $46.80.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock Performance

NYSE:BIP opened at $33.67 on Thursday. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 1 year low of $32.09 and a 1 year high of $46.01. The stock has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.61 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.09 and a 200-day moving average of $39.95.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Cuts Dividend

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners ( NYSE:BIP Get Rating ) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.53). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 2.75% and a net margin of 5.20%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is currently 208.70%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 3,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 312,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,229,000 after purchasing an additional 6,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. 55.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 61,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 5,300 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.3 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 360,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

