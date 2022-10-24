StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Streamline Health Solutions Stock Up 2.3 %
NASDAQ:STRM opened at $1.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $66.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.39. Streamline Health Solutions has a 1 year low of $1.04 and a 1 year high of $1.88.
Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.99 million during the quarter. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative net margin of 44.28% and a negative return on equity of 32.74%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Streamline Health Solutions
Streamline Health Solutions Company Profile
Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. It provides computer software-based solutions, professional consulting, and auditing and coding services, which capture, aggregate, and translate structured and unstructured data to deliver predictive insights.
