StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Streamline Health Solutions Stock Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ:STRM opened at $1.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $66.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.39. Streamline Health Solutions has a 1 year low of $1.04 and a 1 year high of $1.88.

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.99 million during the quarter. Streamline Health Solutions had a negative net margin of 44.28% and a negative return on equity of 32.74%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Streamline Health Solutions

Streamline Health Solutions Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STRM. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions during the second quarter worth $31,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Streamline Health Solutions by 46.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 95,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 30,050 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its stake in Streamline Health Solutions by 118.5% during the first quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 184,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 31.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,499,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 357,200 shares during the last quarter. 34.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc offers health information technology solutions and associated services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. It provides computer software-based solutions, professional consulting, and auditing and coding services, which capture, aggregate, and translate structured and unstructured data to deliver predictive insights.

