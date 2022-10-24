StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Inuvo (NYSE:INUV)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Inuvo stock opened at $0.39 on Thursday. Inuvo has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.46. The company has a market cap of $46.26 million, a P/E ratio of -4.71 and a beta of 0.84.

Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Inuvo had a negative net margin of 10.78% and a negative return on equity of 26.67%. The business had revenue of $22.65 million during the quarter.

Inuvo, Inc, a technology company, develops and sells information technology solutions in the United States. The company's platforms identify and message online audiences for various products or services across devices, formats, and channels, including video, mobile, connected TV, linear TV, display, social, search, and native.

