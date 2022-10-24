StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Shares of DGLY opened at $0.40 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.23 million, a PE ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 0.71. Digital Ally has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $1.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.35 million for the quarter. Digital Ally had a return on equity of 2.87% and a net margin of 4.08%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Digital Ally stock. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Digital Ally, Inc. ( NASDAQ:DGLY Get Rating ) by 449.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,945 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,305 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Digital Ally worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Digital Ally, Inc produces and sells digital video imaging, storage, and disinfectant and related safety products for use in law enforcement, security, and commercial applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through Video Solutions, Revenue Cycle Management, and Ticketing segments.

