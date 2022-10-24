StockNews.com Begins Coverage on China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

China Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of China Natural Resources stock opened at $0.50 on Thursday. China Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $0.46 and a 1-year high of $1.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.66.

China Natural Resources Company Profile

China Natural Resources, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration for lead, silver, and other metals in the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region of China. It operates through the following segments: Exploration & Mining and Corporate Activities. The company was founded on December 14, 1993 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

