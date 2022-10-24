StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Ampco-Pittsburgh Stock Performance
Shares of AP stock opened at $2.95 on Thursday. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a 12-month low of $2.90 and a 12-month high of $6.67. The company has a market cap of $57.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.
Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a negative return on equity of 4.30% and a negative net margin of 3.27%. The firm had revenue of $102.58 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ampco-Pittsburgh
About Ampco-Pittsburgh
Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of specialty metal products and customized equipment to commercial and industrial users worldwide. It operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products (FCEG); and Air and Liquid Processing. The FCEG segment produces forged hardened steel rolls that are used in cold rolling mills by producers of steel, aluminum, and other metals; cast rolls for hot and cold strip, medium/heavy section, hot strip finishing, roughing, and plate mills in various iron and steel qualities; and forged engineered products for use in the steel distribution, oil and gas, and aluminum and plastic extrusion industries.
