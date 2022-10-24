Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Put Options on NU (NYSE:NU)

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors bought 29,357 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 107% compared to the typical volume of 14,166 put options.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allen Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in NU in the first quarter valued at $81,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in NU by 69.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 45,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 18,789 shares in the last quarter. Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda increased its stake in NU by 319.2% in the first quarter. Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 7,338,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,652,000 after purchasing an additional 5,587,832 shares in the last quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NU by 9.5% in the second quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC now owns 3,655,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,671,000 after purchasing an additional 315,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillman Co. acquired a new position in shares of NU during the second quarter valued at about $1,597,000. 48.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of NU from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. New Street Research raised shares of NU from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.27.

NU stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.30. The company had a trading volume of 485,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,588,770. NU has a one year low of $3.26 and a one year high of $12.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.81 and a 200 day moving average of $4.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NU will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

