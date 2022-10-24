Stifel Nicolaus Downgrades Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC) to Hold

Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:AGTC – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Chardan Capital decreased their target price on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.33.
Applied Genetic Technologies Trading Up 62.2 %
NASDAQ AGTC traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 384,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,710. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.61. The stock has a market cap of $26.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.39. Applied Genetic Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.23 and a 52 week high of $3.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97.
Applied Genetic Technologies Company Profile
Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidates include three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in the Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials.
