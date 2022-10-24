Stephens Raises S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) Price Target to $32.00

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Stephens from $31.50 to $32.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Stephens’ price objective would indicate a potential downside of 10.26% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on S&T Bancorp in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of S&T Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of S&T Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

S&T Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ STBA traded up $0.76 during trading on Monday, reaching $35.66. 967 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,467. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. S&T Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $26.51 and a fifty-two week high of $34.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

S&T Bancorp ( NASDAQ:STBA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.11. S&T Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 32.04%. The business had revenue of $87.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that S&T Bancorp will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STBA. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 28,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.32% of the company’s stock.

S&T Bancorp Company Profile

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Business Banking, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

