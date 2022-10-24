Status Price Down 3.1% This Week (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 24th. Status has a market cap of $94.61 million and approximately $4.11 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Status has traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Status token can now be purchased for about $0.0273 or 0.00000142 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Get Status alerts:

Status Token Profile

SNT is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Status is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174 with 3,470,483,788 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02739891 USD and is up 0.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 86 active market(s) with $5,096,976.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

