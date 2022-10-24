Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stake Trimmed by Harvest Volatility Management LLC

Harvest Volatility Management LLC lowered its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 62,317 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 7,670 shares during the period. Starbucks accounts for approximately 0.8% of Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,407 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 5,939 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc boosted its position in Starbucks by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 16,910 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,401 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SBUX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Starbucks from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Starbucks from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.23.

Starbucks Price Performance

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $86.79 on Monday. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $68.39 and a one year high of $117.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.40. The stock has a market cap of $99.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.89.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.03% and a negative return on equity of 47.28%. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 55.21%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 54,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $92.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,068,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 433,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,110,655.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at $3,379,341. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 54,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $92.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,068,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 433,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,110,655.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

