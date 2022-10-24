Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 2,752 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 108,599 shares.The stock last traded at $35.65 and had previously closed at $35.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on SMP shares. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Standard Motor Products from $57.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com cut Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut Standard Motor Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th.

Standard Motor Products Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.82 and a 200 day moving average of $40.00. The firm has a market cap of $787.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.44.

Standard Motor Products Dividend Announcement

Standard Motor Products ( NYSE:SMP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.28). Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $359.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.75%.

Insider Activity at Standard Motor Products

In related news, VP Ray Nicholas sold 1,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total value of $41,190.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,474,501.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Eric Sills sold 2,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total transaction of $80,905.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,478,718.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Ray Nicholas sold 1,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total value of $41,190.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,474,501.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,482 shares of company stock valued at $1,020,055 over the last three months. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Standard Motor Products

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Standard Motor Products in the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Standard Motor Products by 5.1% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in Standard Motor Products by 187.8% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 8,749 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 5,709 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Standard Motor Products in the first quarter worth approximately $640,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Standard Motor Products by 14.2% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,421 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. 77.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Standard Motor Products Company Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts that are used in the maintenance, repair, and service of vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry with a complementary focus on specialized original equipment parts for manufacturers across agriculture, heavy duty, and construction equipment industries.

