Sprague Resources LP (SRLP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.43 on October 31st

Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.434 per share by the oil and gas company on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 26th.

Sprague Resources has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.5% per year over the last three years.

Sprague Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SRLP opened at $20.13 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.42. Sprague Resources has a fifty-two week low of $12.31 and a fifty-two week high of $21.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sprague Resources ( NYSE:SRLP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter. Sprague Resources had a negative net margin of 2.03% and a negative return on equity of 66.70%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Sprague Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sprague Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider David C. Glendon sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.16, for a total value of $61,952.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 109,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,079,549.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in Sprague Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $179,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sprague Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,541,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Sprague Resources by 150,480.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 225,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,734,000 after buying an additional 225,720 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

About Sprague Resources

As of May 28, 2021, operates as a subsidiary of Hartree Partners, LP. As of May 28, 2021, Sprague Resources LP operates as a subsidiary of Hartree Partners, LP.

